“I’m Taking It Minute By Minute” Real Women On Adjusting To WFH

Jess lives with two roommates, but they don’t get along. “I stay in my room for everything bar using the loo and shower,” she says. “I've never felt so alone or so trapped or so disliked. It's horrible. I wish I was alone. I moved into this house share after living with a boyfriend for six years, so it's a huge shock. Though I'd rather be here than with him.” She says of her experience trying to work from home, “It's shit if you can only stay in one room. Living with people you don't like is the worst.”