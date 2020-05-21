TWICE Just Want To Make You Happy

If one thing is clear in the series, however, and at the core of the TWICE ethos, it’s that success — and often, experiencing joy — takes hard work, but it’s worth it. “There’s this quote I often think about: When you find what you like, you find yourself, ” says Chaeyoung. “When you’re young, you might come across people that are not supportive of what you do, but you should always have faith in yourself. And don’t bring yourself down by comparing yourself to others.” Momo, who moved to Korea from Japan at 15, ardently jumps in: “Do not be afraid of challenges. I know that looking back, I was afraid, too, but I tried anyway. If you try, you’ll learn something, whatever that may be. It’s better than not going for it.”