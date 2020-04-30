How To Get Free Dunkaroos Delivered To Your Home

To say that we've been waiting for Dunkaroos to come back is an understatement. For many a loyal Dunkaroos fan, today will feel like a day you've been preparing for since the beloved treat was discontinued in the United States in 2012. Since 2016 there have been flurries of rumors, petitions, and celebrity tweets calling for the return of the nostalgic treat, and all their wishes came true in late January when Dunkaroos joined Twitter and Instagram to announce its summer of 2020 return.
A lot has happened since then, but Dunkaroos wants fans to know it still plans to return to snack aisles (even the virtual ones) in late May. In the meantime, the brand announced today it will be giving away 5,000 packs of the returning flavor: vanilla cookies and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles. According to a Dunkaroos spokesperson, this is the most-requested flavor.
Advertisement
The Dunkaroos will be free and you won't have to leave your home, as they will be directly shipped to your door free of charge. At 3 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Central) today, a pre-order site will be activated. There, you will be asked to enter a name, an email address, and a shipping address. You must live in the United States and be 18 or older to participate. There will be a limit of one Dunkaroo packet per household.
Dunkaroos will be available for sale at $1.49 a pack at select 7-Eleven stores in late May. Then the treats will become more widely available in June. So there's something wholesome and nostalgic to look forward to this summer.
Advertisement