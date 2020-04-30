Kristen Bell Says Homeschooling Her Kids Has Been “Miserable”

Staying positive during quarantine is key, but some days we need Kristen Bell to say what we're really thinking: This sucks. She's made a habit of speaking candidly during the country's lockdown about things like tension between her and husband Dax Shepard, and now the almost unbearable reality of homeschooling her two children, Delta and Lincoln. In an episode of Momsplaining for Ellen DeGeneres's online video channel, Ellentube, Bell welcomed fellow quarantined mom Ashley Graham, and did not mince words about her mom-related frustrations.
Advertisement
"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," Bell said. "Doing schoolwork with them, it is absolutely miserable. When we started the quarantine, the first math sheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote 'No, no, no, no, no.'"
Fans of Bell's Instagram are likely already aware of these difficulties. Bell recently shared an "essay" written by daughter Lincoln titled "How My Mom Reacts To Me." In Lincoln's opinion, her mom reacts badly, including having "no patience," a "stern voice" and not believing in her. Ouch.
It's more likely quarantine just brings out the worst in people sometimes, which is why Bell and Shepard recently admitted they've been "at each other's throats."
"This is as physically close as we've been in a couple days, 'cause we've just found each other revolting," Bell told Katie Couric in the March video interview, later saying of her husband, "He's too big, Katie. He's too loud and too big. He's everywhere."
Sounds like a good topic for the next "opinion essay."
Advertisement