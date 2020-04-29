This Is What The Bachelor Is Doing Instead Of Bachelor In Paradise

Just like you, The Bachelor is getting nostalgic. While we wait for when it's safe to begin resuming the things we knew and loved pre-quarantine — things like my local grocery store having unsalted butter and "going outside" — The Bachelor has found a solution for the fact that production for The Bachelorette has been postponed and that Bachelor In Paradise can't really happen.
Today, ABC announced its brand new show, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!. If that long, excited title didn't make it clear, it's essentially a guided rewatch of past episodes of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, diving into the archives while bringing on special guests from the seasons to reflect.
There have been rumblings of such a season ever since Chris Harrison and Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss started tweeting about possible seasons fans would want to relive.
“We really wanted to give Bachelor Nation something to watch, and immediately, there was this clamoring and desire from our fans to watch old seasons,” Harrison told Variety about the new show.
While the specific seasons being resurfaced haven't been revealed, Variety confirmed that season 18, starring Juan Pablo Galavis and future Bachelorette Clare Crawley, is on the docket. (Refinery29 has recently also revisited the now-iconic season.)
“If you don’t know Clare or aren’t invested in Clare yet, that will give you a deeper investment in her season,” Rob Mills, ABC’s reality programming chief, added to Variety.
On the show, Harrison will virtually check in with Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni as they pertain to specific moments on the seasons, and hopefully also give us some insight into what the more mysterious contestants — like the first ever Bachelor, Alex Michel, who is totally off the grid — have done after the show.
And lest you think this series, which will be made with a skeleton crew while social distancing is in place, will be lacking without the full resources of the regular franchise, know that each episode is slated to be three hours long for a total of ten episodes. That's 30 hours of Bachelor content. You're not allowed to complain about being bored again.
The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! premieres Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
