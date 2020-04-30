I have a confession to make. In three seasons of watching Fox's wild masked singing show, I have never been as stumped as I have been about The Masked Singer's Kitty. Like the panel, I am struggling every episode to pin down the identity of the contestant with the angelic voice. So far Emma Watson, Lucy Hale, and Kate Bosworth have been reasonable guesses, but none of them are rock solid. After the final six’s performances, it is time for another theory: Between the new clue package, past clues, and that opera cake clue, it's possible Jackie Evancho is behind Kitty’s mask. The singer gained notoriety after performing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, but has since rallied against his anti-transgender policies on behalf of her sister. Is it finally time stop guessing and second-guessing this singing feline's identity? Like always, let's go to the clues.
Kitty Clue: Gâteau Opera Cake
You might have been wondering why Chef Gordon Ramsay was chosen as a guest panelist on this show, but that all changed when he proved to be a necessary addition: His culinary knowledge helped decipher Kitty’s “masked munchies” clue. The singer brought out a cake and said “Just like me it’s super sweet and full of layers.” Ramsay mentioned that the dessert looked like a gâteau opéra cake, making it (potentially) one of Kitty’s most significant clues.
Unfortunately, Hale and Bosworth have absolutely zero opera connections (unless you think Jenny McCarthy was right to assume it was a soap opera clue). However, Evancho began as an opera singer before transitioning to pop music. She also still performs classical music — just not on this show.
Kitty Clue: "Mind Your Manners Seal Sisters"
Kitty saying “Mind your manners seal sisters” is so strange that it has to be a clue. The phrase is actually a clear nod to Evancho since she has publicly expressed her love for seals multiple times. In 2011, she performed at an event to support the end of the annual Canadian seal hunt. She also uploaded a video to her YouTube channel in 2015 announcing her collaboration with the Humane Society to fight against hunters killing seals.
Kitty Clue: Silver Apple
The possible explanation for the silver apple is pretty solid: One of Evancho’s top-10 albums is called Songs from the Silver Screen.
Kitty Clue: Fashion
This clothing clue could tie to an earlier fashion clue Kitty shared. In her second clue package, a sewing machine was shown. Evancho does have an admittedly loose connection to fashion. In 2012, she modeled for GUESS Kids and she also posed for Justice Girls Clothing two years later.
Kitty Clue: “Nine Lives” & Pirates Sword Fighting
At the start of her clue package this week, Kitty says, “I’ve played many roles in my nine lives” while the secret service guys sword fight. Evancho gained national fame in 2010 when she competed on the fifth season of America’s Got Talent as a talented, young opera singer. She placed second and went on to release eight albums, with three landing in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. The “nine lives” comment is clearly a reference to her cat costume but it could also refer to her impressive career so far. Evancho originally auditioned when she was 10 and in the nine years since has dabbled in different fields and even did some modeling and acting.
This quote by Kitty as the secret service agents battle with swords suggests the two are connected, and the panelists have referenced the sword fighting as pirate action numerous times. Well, before she appeared on America’s Got Talent, Evancho sang the national anthem at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener in 2010. Both clues seem to reference the beginning stages of her music career.
Kitty Clue: Costume & Multi-Colored Eyes
Now it’s time to go back a little and reexamine some of Kitty’s standout clues. First, let’s start with Kitty’s costume. Panelist Jenny McCarthy has pointed out the celeb’s tiny physique multiple times. Evancho is around 5’1” so she does meet the short height requirement. Kitty also has two different colored eyes which led the panel (and me) to consider actress Kate Bosworth. Evancho also has heterochromia. Both her eyes have different colors in them.
Kitty Clue: Robert Redford
The name drop of Robert Redford had the panel questioning if Kitty was actually an older actress. This was a tricky clue to further confuse them. Evancho made her big screen debut in a 2013 film called Company You Keep. She played Redford’s daughter and even went to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Kitty Clue: The Christmas Tree
The Tree from season 2 of The Masked Singer popped up in one of Kitty’s clue packages. Plus, a string of Christmas lights also appeared in a different episode. I originally thought these clips were references to Hale’s Christmas album. That was the right idea, but the wrong artist. Evancho has released three holiday records called O Holy Night, Heavenly Christmas, and Someday at Christmas.
Kitty Clue: Wizards
The producers seem to throw everything possible into Kitty’s clue packages to distract the judges. Wizards and ghosts were referenced early on. Evancho guest starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, which was her first television role in 2011.
Kitty Clue: Ghosts
In Kitty’s oddest clue package so far, her secret BFF revealed that she used to search for ghosts when she was a kid. Evancho sang along to the movie version of The Phantom of the Opera as a child. When she returned to America’s Got Talent last year for the Champions-edition, she performed “Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera.
Kitty Clue: When She Met Robin Thicke It Was "Lit"
Lastly, let’s look at her connection to panelist Robin Thicke. She gave Thicke a friendship bracelet and explained “I gave this to you because the first time we met was lit.” Evancho and Thicke both performed at The Grove Tree Lighting and Fireworks event in Los Angeles in 2019. That would have definitely qualify as “lit.”
And it definitely seems like we may have finally cracked the Kitty's identity.
