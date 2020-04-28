A Timeline Of Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Love

As the world social distances due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly using this private time to get ready for their first child. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Hadid is pregnant with Malik’s baby, marking a big milestone in their on-again, off-again relationship.
Hadid and Malik first started dating just under five years ago. If you struggle to keep up with their status, well, you’re not alone. Here, a handy timeline of all the times Zigi was on, and when they were off.
December 2015: Dating Rumors Heat Up
In late 2015, rumors flew that Hadid, who split from boyfriend Joe Jonas that year, and Malik, who ended his engagement to Perrie Edwards, were quietly seeing each other. Neither confirmed the relationship.
January 2016: Gigi Hadid Appears In Zayn Malik’s Music Video
Hadid and Malik looked very comfortable with one another in Malik’s “Pillowtalk” music video, but at the time, they hadn’t publicly confirmed the relationship.
February 2016: Zayn Malik Confirms Gigi Hadid Is His Girlfriend
March 2016: Zayn Malik Claims His Song Is About Gigi Hadid
Well, sort of. He posted a picture of Hadid to Twitter with lyrics to his song “Like I Would,” writing: “Saw your face and got inspired.”
May 2016: The Couple Make Their Met Gala Debut
The theme that year was Manus x Machina, and Malik and Hadid pull off an awesome coordinating metallic look.
May 2016: Gigi Hadid Wears A Shirt With Zayn Malik’s Face On It
“Lol you’re not Zayn Malik,” the shirt read. Malik posted a pic of his girlfriend in the tee to Twitter, writing “thas my girl.”
June 2016: Reports Say Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Have Broken Up For The First Time
Reports swirled that Hadid and Malik were no more. Hadid posted potentially cryptic Snapchats and hung out with bestie Kendall Jenner, which some fans assumed was her way of nursing a broken heart. She shut down these rumors in an interview with Elle, suggesting all is good in Zigi land.
January 2017: Gigi Hadid Talks Movie Dates With Zayn Malik
"We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end,’” Hadid told British Vogue of her relationship. That same month, engagement reports hit the internet but were never confirmed.
July 2017: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Appear In A Vogue Spread
After a year of flirtatious social media posts and vacations, Hadid and Malik appeared in a fashion spread about gender fluidity in fashion for the magazine. There was intense backlash to the spread, due to Hadid and Malik being cisgender individuals.
March 2018: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Announce They Broke Up
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik tweeted. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."
April 2018: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid May Be Back Together
Malik reportedly visited Hadid for her birthday, and stayed the night, according to paparazzi photos.
June 2018: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Back On
Social media posts from Hadid — of her and Malik cuddling while playing Pokemon — suggested that she and Malik got back together. That month, Hadid also confirmed via social media that Malik’s tattoo of eyes on his chest are of her eyes.
January 2019: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Are Back Off
Reports stated early in 2019 that Malik and Hadid are no longer together, having been on a “break” since November of 2019. Malik had "a lot of his own issues that [Hadid] couldn’t help him get through,” according to a source for Us Weekly.
March 2019: Zayn Malik Tweets At Gigi Hadid
Fans assumed Malik got hacked when his Twitter account tweeted “love you” to his ex-girlfriend. The tweet is still there, so... who knows?
August 2019: Gigi Hadid Hangs Out With Tyler Cameron
Following his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Hadid is spotted with contestant Cameron. The two palled around NYC together, and Cameron even attended Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands.
October 2019: Gigi Hadid & Tyler Cameron Split
Cameron confirmed the end of his relationship with Hadid to People, telling the outlet that the two of them were just at different points in their lives.
November 2019: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Reportedly “Talking Again”
Hadid posted a photo of Malik’s mom’s chicken recipe, leading fans to suspect that the couple was getting back together, if not already there. E! News claimed the couple was “talking again” following their split.
January 2020: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Go Out For His Birthday
Hadid and Malik didn’t confirm they’re back together officially, but still spent time together in New York City for Malik’s 28th birthday. Bella and Anwar Hadid also joined the fun.
February 2020: Gigi Hadid Posts A Valentine’s Day Post Of Zayn Malik
On Valentine’s Day, Hadid posted a pic of Malik on her family’s farm, confirming what everyone thought: These two are once again an item. Later that month, Hadid shut down Logan Paul who came for Malik, telling Paul that Malik “has me, sweetie.”
April 2020: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Celebrate Her Birthday In Quarantine
“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!”
April 2020: TMZ Reports Gigi Hadid Is Pregnant
According to TMZ, Hadid is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy, and both her and Malik’s family are excited.
