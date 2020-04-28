Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting A Child Together

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together, reports TMZ.
Sources from Hadid and Malik’s families revealed to the outlet that Hadid is five months pregnant. The news comes just months after the couple officially reunited after an on-again, off-again period, during which the model was pursuing a romantic relationship with Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron.
The soon-to-be parents are said to be thrilled with the prospect of welcoming their little one, who would be the first child for both of the stars. Well, human child, that is — in 2018, Malik told GQ that he's been raising a horse named Cool with Hadid since they first started dating. Raising a horse isn't quite the same as raising a baby, but practice makes perfect.
Currently, Hadid and Malik are riding out the coronavirus quarantine in her family's Pennsylvania farm, where they also celebrated the model's 25th birthday.
Refinery29 has reached out Hadid and Malik's reps for comment.
