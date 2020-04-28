Jonathan Scott Had Never Seen An Episode Of New Girl Before Dating Zooey Deschanel

For every story of a celebrity dating their one-time biggest fan, there’s another of a star getting romantically involved with someone who really had the bare minimum of information about them. So is the case of new couple Zooey Deschanel and her Property Brother boyfriend Jonathan Scott.
Scott and Deschanel met in August of 2019, during filming of a joint episode of Carpool Karaoke. Soon after, the couple was spending all the holidays together: Scott took Deschanel to his brother J.D.’s Halloween wedding, and Deschanel reportedly sang in Scott’s family choir over Christmas. One thing the couple didn’t do together? Watch Deschanel's sitcom New Girl, apparently.
New Girl ran for seven seasons, from 2011 to 2018. Deschanel portrayed Jessica Day, the “adorkable” new roommate of three less-than-mature 30-somethings. Yet despite New Girl GIFs and Schmitt quotes regularly taking over Twitter, Scott couldn’t participate in the cultural conversation around the show, he said on his twin brother Drew’s podcast At Home With Linda and Drew Scott where he was joined by Deschanel.
“I remember hearing She & Him songs on the radio or at a restaurant and I never knew that was you,” he said to Deschanel of her band with M. Ward. “It’s the same with New Girl. I had never seen New Girl until we started dating.”
The good news is that Scott is now all caught up.
“I finished the series yesterday. True love is driving five hours only to see your love, for one – or watching their whole show,” he joked.
Deschanel, on the other hand, now feels a little strange about continuing to watch Property Brothers in her spare time.
“I’m like, ‘Is it weird that I still like to watch the show?’ If I’m on a plane and there’s Property Brothers there, that’s what I’m going to watch,” she said on the podcast.
With the Scott twins including celebrities like Brad Pitt on their new HGTV series Celebrity I.O.U., I think Deschanel is making a very practical choice to stan.
