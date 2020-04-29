After watching all of Hulu’s Normal People you might find yourself packing your bags and heading off for the Irish countryside considering the series made it look so picturesque. Considering Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell’s (Paul Mescal) love story plays out across all these locations, surely you could meet someone, fall in love, and travel to all these great places, too? In situations like this, it’s always best to do your research first, but you're on the right path because Normal People's filming locations are all over the European countryside.
Advertisement
Normal People tells the story of Marianne and Connell, two kids in high school (aka primary school in the U.K.) who are on completely different ends of the social spectrum — Marianne is a loner and unpopular, while Connell hangs with all the cool kids. The two start a relationship in secret that lasts on and off through the rest of school and into university, taking them to all sorts of different places. Like...
Carricklea
While some of them are actual places, others are completely fictional. Marianne and Connell’s tiny town of Carricklea? That’s not a real place, but the coastal town of County Sligo in northeastern Ireland stood in for it, according to the local newspaper. If you want to stop by the bar the two frequent (especially on New Year’s Eve), that’s a pub in the town called Brennan's Pub.
Trinity College
The two later set off for Trinity College, which is a world-renowned college in Dublin, Ireland. Unsurprisingly, the show actually did film on location there for many college scenes according to Duplin’s Independent. Fun fact: one of the show’s two directors, Lenny Abrahamson, actually graduated from Trinity.
Sweden
When Marianne and Connell aren’t at school or at home (or sleeping together — sorry they do it a lot), their story also takes us to Sweden and Italy for a little bit. According to The Sun, Normal People used Finland as a stand-in for Sweden.
Italy
However, production did really go to Italy. The scenes at Marianne’s Italian house were shot at Tenuta di Verzano, and if you happen to find yourself in Italy any time soon, you can actually stay at this filming location yourself as it’s listed on AirBnB, because of course it is. The pool we see in Normal People does not compare to the one you could actually swim in IRL surrounded by breathtaking views — just really think about who you invite with you during this stay.
Advertisement