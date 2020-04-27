Travel The World With Joe Jonas (& Some Famous Friends) In New Series

International and domestic travel may be limited for obvious reasons, but thanks to Joe Jonas’ brand new Quibi series, you can still fulfill your wanderlust from the comfort of your own home.
Cup of Joe follows the singer and travel enthusiast on his 2019 Happiness Begins world tour. The tour, which reunited the Jonas Brothers onstage for the first time in 10 years, took the band on a whirlwind tour around the United States, Mexico, and Europe from August to late February.
As if the Jonas Brothers frontman wasn't already busy serenading sold-out arenas with his Sophie Turner-inspired love song, Jonas also spent his downtime during the tour filming Cup of Joe. Like the name suggests, the series involves Jonas seeking out the best coffee (or local delicacies) along the way.
To help ensure that he made the best of his time in each city, Jonas recruited some famous friends. From the concrete jungle to the city of lights, the star is joined by the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jack Black, who introduce him to the most authentic experience each area has to offer. Cup of Joe is also a family affair; the Jonas Brothers take on the dreamy streets of Barcelona, and Turner pops up in Amsterdam (where she and Jonas fell in love) for a romantic stroll down memory lane.
It's not the international girls' trip that you had in mind — I know, it still hurts — but Cup of Joe might be just what you need to keep that travel bug in check until it's safe to travel again. Catch the eight-episode series on Quibi now.
