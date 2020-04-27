Blake Lively Is Letting Ryan Reynolds Dye Her Hair In Quarantine

Blake Lively seems to be the latest celebrity to experiment with box-dye hair color during quarantine, but she's not going the at-home route alone. The 32-year-old actress just posted an Instagram Story laying out her plan to test-drive DIY hair color while self-isolating — with the help of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
In her Story, Lively called out her colorist, Rona O'Connor, for delivering her a personalized DIY hair-color kit, and showed a flat lay of all the ingredients: a mixing bowl, bleach, hair clips, and a blending brush. Even with all the necessary tools, Lively seems to have little faith in the success of her at-home color when it's Reynolds wielding the brush. "The fact that you trust @vancityreynolds to get this right makes me concerned for your sanity," Lively captioned her post, directed at O'Connor, adding a cartoon GIF of someone shaving their head with the aside: "But who needs hair anyway!?"
The post is almost a day old, so it's safe to assume that Lively and Reynolds have since gone through with the at-home job but have yet to share the final look, be it a seamless root touch-up or an epic hair-dye disaster. Regardless, we can't imagine Lively will be cutting her iconic long, shiny, Serena van der Woodsen waves as a result — no matter how badly Ryan Reynolds screws up applying the hair dye.
