Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win. PLUS we’re donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause. So there you have it. The creators of parks and rec have done it again! You get another episode of @nbcparksandrec on April 30th on NBC. People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That’s how this works? Ok. See you soon!!