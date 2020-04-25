Kanye West Is Officially On The Forbes Billionaires List — Because He Kept His Receipts

Forbes conceded that West is, in fact, a billionaire — but he still isn’t worth as much as he claims he is. West insisted in his texts that his net worth is $3.3 billion, but based on “recent conversations and internal documents,” Forbes estimated his worth to be $1.3 billion. In Friday’s published correction, senior editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg said West’s texts proved “that West, who claims both in words and in this paperwork that he’s worth more than $3 billion, is as overly boastful as his political idol, President Donald Trump.”