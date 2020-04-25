Georgia Salons Can Legally Open For Business — But Local Stylists Have Other Plans

Cook’s circumstances have left her considering reopening sooner rather than later. “When the stay-at-home order was put in place, I paused services for booking until April 29th,” she says. “I still intend to allow clients to book services as of the 29th.” For her, sanitation and safety measures are something that she says licensed hairstylists should already be trained to practice, but the most significant adjustment will be servicing one client at a time. “It’s different because I would usually be able to service two to three people, so it will be much slower even when things reopen, which makes it very unpredictable,” Cook says. “I’ve made the decision based on my needs, and I know that doesn’t work for everyone, but it does for me.”