Why Kesha Would 100 Percent Be The Bachelorette If She Were Single

Clare Crawley’s upcoming stint as The Bachelorette has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, but should she decide to drop out of the show entirely, Kesha may be ready to slide right into her rose ceremony gown — provided things don’t work out with Kesha’s longtime boyfriend, that is.
Kesha, a guest judge on this season of The Bachelor’s seemingly Jed Wyatt-inspired spin-off Listen To Your Heart, went on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. As Kesha is a big fan of Bachelor Nation, hosts and former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay inquired as to whether Kesha would ever consider starring on the ABC show.
“Are you kidding? That’s like my dream!” Kesha replied. “I told Chris Harrison, ‘Listen, I have a boyfriend. If it doesn’t work out, I would be the most fun, most batshit crazy Bachelorette you would ever have.’”
She added:
“I would love to just put men through the ringer, that sounds really fun. Just test them. Then pick who your favorite one is.”
Right now, the only guy Kesha is putting through the ringer is Brad Ashenfelter, whom she has dated since at least 2014.
Thus far, The Bachelorette has not had a bona fide celebrity as its star — though it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility, if the star was game. Rumors swirled that Khloé Kardashian was to be the next Bachelorette in 2019, following her very public breakup with Tristan Thompson. Mike Fleiss, creator of the franchise, tweeted that she was “in talks” to become the next Bachelorette, but Kardashian ultimately shut down the gossip on Twitter.
“I’m not fucking clickbait right now,” she responded to Fleiss. “Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!”
If things between Kesha and Ashenfelter don’t work out, then at least Fleiss knows exactly the star to call.
