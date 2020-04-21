Amidst the charitable brands currently giving back during the global pandemic, Wayfair has thrown its hat into the ring. This year, in place of its biggest annual blowout, Way Day, the mega online home retailer is hosting a massive Save Big, Give Back sale — where 10% of all proceeds from the shopping event will be donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund.
Starting this Thursday, April 23, and extending through Wednesday, April 29, the newly announced promotion will also run across Wayfair's sister sites (AllModern and Joss & Main) — slashing up to 80% off an all-encompassing selection of its stock, from bestselling bedding to office essentials, lighting, major appliances, decor, furniture, and beyond.
Keep an eye out for our onsite shop guides to the best deals that this big give-back event has to offer as soon as they go live — we'll be covering everything from the best furniture steals to the top scores on our readers' most wanted lists.
