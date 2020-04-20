It Looks Like Peter Weber’s Exes Are Not Fans Of Him & Kelley Flanagan

The women of Bachelor Nation know there’s nothing better than putting together a TikTok challenge video...except for maybe shading their collective ex in the process.
On Monday, The Bachelor winner Madison Prewett posted a TikTok video of the #DontRushChallenge, featuring Peter Weber’s former contestants Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn. The TikTok shows each of the women makeup-free, until they wave their makeup brushes across the camera lens and emerge fully dolled up. It’s a cute, impressive video, with each of the women “handing off” the makeup brush to one another, despite being socially isolated in different locations.
One commenter asked Madison where Kelley Flanagan was in this situation. She replied back: “With our ex.”
Tammy also got in on the joke, writing: “Featuring: Women who are too good for Peter lol.”
Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter got engaged on the finale of The Bachelor, only for him to ultimately break up with her to pursue runner-up Madison. Madison and Peter reunited in the “After the Final Rose” episode, but their relationship only lasted two days.
Kelley was eliminated in week six from the show, but when she did not make it onto the “Women Tell All” special, fans suspected something could be up. While that theory didn’t pan out, Peter and Kelley ultimately started hanging out again after running into one another at the Super Bowl. Now, Peter and Kelley are quarantining together — if not “officially dating yet,” according to Peter’s interview on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall File.
“We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” Peter told the former Bachelor. “I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now. I'm just taking it really, really slow."
Madison may continue the TikTok challenge with more former contestants, she teased in the comments section.
"This was only half the squad!!" she added. "Couldn't fit everyone but maybe I'll do a part 2?!”
Just don’t hold your breath for Peter to join in on the makeover fun.
