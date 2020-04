I Tried The New iPhone SE & Here’s Why It’s Worth It

While at first this phone made my hands feel giant (they're not, for the record), I grew used to it very quickly, to the point where my 6.1-inch iPhone 11 now feels clunky and hard to grip. It measures 4.7 inches across like the iPhone 8 — bigger than its 4-inch SE predecessor. With white, black, and (PRODUCT)RED offerings, the color lineup isn't as comprehensive or grand as what we saw with the iPhone 11, but like the iPhone 11 lineup , the new SE is made of glass and aluminum, has a Retina display (just HD, as compared to Liquid Retina HD or Super Retina XDR), and is water- and dust-resistant. As is the case with the iPhone 11 lineup, there's no headphone jack, and it can also charge wirelessly with Qi-certified chargers. While its battery life is shorter than that of the iPhone 11, it can still support ample listening and watching — up to 40 hours of audio and up to 13 hours of video.