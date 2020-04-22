I Tried The New iPhone SE & Here’s Why It’s Worth It

If you're an Apple stan who requires the latest model and are looking to upgrade from your iPhone 11, you're better off skipping this one and waiting until the next model likely drops in September, as is customary for Apple. But if you're looking for a smaller iPhone that you can count on to fit in every pocket you own, and you're not on board with dropping close to one grand on a phone, the SE is your gal. Especially if you can part with the iPhone 11's more heavy-duty camera system. Without Apple's full arsenal of offerings, this makes for the perfect cheaper version of the iPhone — except you likely won't even notice the typical offerings that it's missing. Minimalism...but make it complete with all the most important iPhone features, including the fastest-ever processing chip.