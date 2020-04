These New & Other Stories Pieces Will Be Cool Forever

We love a good pearl sunglass chain or platform loafer just as much as the next trend-obsessed person, but with so many seasonally changing styles comes a lot of waste. Given what we know about fashion’s contributions to climate change — and our current state of the world, in which we’re not sure what season it will be when we start getting dressed again — we can’t help but think that purchasing wardrobe items that are a little more classic might be the best way to go.