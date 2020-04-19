Let Michelle Obama Soothe Your Sunday Scaries With Her New Reading Series

Starting April 20, the former first lady will read four classic children’s stories to bring a little joy to your quarantine. While the video series, titled “Mondays With Michelle Obama,” is aimed at kids stuck at home, let’s be honest, readers of all ages could use a story with a happy ending right now.
Obama realized this, which is why she decided to lead a weekly storytime for kids and adults alike. “At this time when so many families are under so much stress,” she said in a statement via Variety, “I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”
Obama’s month-long series, which is a collaboration among her, Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books, and PBS Kids, kicks off with a reading of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. Her reading list also includes There’s a Dragon in Your Book (April 27), Miss Maple’s Seeds (May 4), and Eric Carle’s classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar (May 11).
The readings will be livestreamed each Monday at noon ET on PBS Kids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as Penguin Random House’s Facebook page. Don’t worry if you miss them on first airing — the videos will remain available on those platforms long after.
Obama isn’t the only one reading aloud to kids during the quarantine. Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams enlisted their famous friends for #SaveWithStories, a reading series to help raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
