Why Blue Is The No-Fail Quarantine Hair Color To DIY

The real work starts after you apply your DIY hair color. "Use a gentle or color-safe shampoo in the weeks to come to maintain your blue," Jaxcee recommends. "Don’t expect your blue shade to stay vibrant without proper aftercare." For straight to wavy hair textures, Jaxcee suggests Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Shampoo . On curls, she prefers Mizani Cleansing Conditioner , which gently removes buildup without stripping your strands dry. Zito also recommends the Matrix Total Results Keep Me Vivid collection to his color clients. "Using the Keep Me Vivid Color Lamination Spray once a week really helps to seal in the color and keep it vibrant," he says.