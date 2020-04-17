No matter how many times our hairstylists urge us not to dye our own hair, the impulse to do it anyway is real. Celebrities in quarantine have been proof of the appeal of playing colorist when you’re bored at home: Hilary Duff dyed her hair turquoise blue earlier this week, and Jennifer Love Hewitt went magenta pink just days before. Now, Dua Lipa is the latest star to follow suit.
The singer gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her current self-isolation situation, which includes Zoom workouts with friends and World of Warcraft. She also shared snaps of her new bubblegum-pink hair, a far cry from her previous blonde streaks. "This week's experiment… pink hair," she wrote, showing off her two-toned style. "I haven't acquired a new skill, but I have joined World of Warcraft."
The singer's boyfriend, Anwar Hadid, appears to have taken up a temp job as an in-house colorist: He's the one who applies the pink dye to her existing highlights in a clip posted to Lipa's feed.
This isn't the "Physical" singer's first drastic hair change: She stepped out with new bangs in February, which she later revealed were a result of extreme bleach breakage. "PSA: This is not a haircut," Lipa wrote on her Story, along with a close-up shot of the choppy platinum-blonde baby bangs. "It's bleach breakage, but I'm runnin' with it." Considering Lipa's self-described "experimental" approach to quarantine, we can only speculate which hair color she — with a little help from Hadid — will cook up next.
