Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Los Angeles Outing Is Sending A Clear Message

The middle of a global pandemic probably isn't the best time to uproot your entire royal life and move to Los Angeles, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still found a way to commemorate this next chapter while on lockdown. With a housewarming party or group drinks no longer an option, the couple instead paid it forward by delivering meals to their new community with Project Angel Food. While they may not be royals, they continuing with the most important part of their former jobs: philanthropy.
The non-profit cooks and distributes food to those living with critical illnesses, a group particularly at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.
Drivers for the organization deliver to between 50 and 60 people a day. On their first trip, the ex-senior royals, who chose the organization on the recommendation of Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, apparently handled six of those deliveries and returned to do 14 more.
“They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Ayoub continued. “They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”
With speculation about their future careers abuzz with Disney deals and possible movie roles, the pair don't want us to forget that they are first and foremost helpers — something particularly important during this current climate. It has only grown to be more appreciated since Harry is apparently struggling. His friend, Jane Goodall, spoke to the Radio Times about his unconventional adjustment, per The Guardian,
“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now,” she said.
Luckily, it looks like he's found a way to channel that frustration into an important cause.
