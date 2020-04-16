Dyson Just Released A Mother’s Day Edition Of The Supersonic Hair Dryer

We might not have believed you if you told us a decade ago that hair dryers would one day be the ultimate beauty status symbol; but here we are, in the year 2020, with the Dyson Supersonic continuing to prove that there’s nothing more covetable than a hyper-futuristic blow dryer.
If you haven’t yourself experienced the wind tunnel-like sensation of the Supersonic, then consider now your chance to snag one as an extra-special treat for you to gift and then immediately borrow. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Dyson has reimagined the bestselling Supersonic in a brand new, limited-edition hot pink hue with silver accents. Switching up the color isn’t new for the brand — this past holiday season brought us a crimson version, and gold, purple, and white colorways are part of the main collection. However, this vivid fuchsia has, as one Mariah Carey would say, has me feeling emotions.
However, the new launch isn’t just a thing of beauty — it’s actually a pretty great value, too (in luxury terms, that is). In addition to the hairdryer, this bundle includes a detangling comb (perfect for working through wet or dry hair), plus a Dyson Round brush that you can use to DIY an amazing blowout with your fancy new dryer.
At $399.99, the set is a splurge-worthy gift by all means, but actually retails for the same price as the dryer itself, so if you’ve been hovering over the “place order” button, now’s your chance to snag two free gifts with the device. Mom would totally share this gift, right?
