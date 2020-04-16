Dyson Just Released A Mother’s Day Edition Of The Supersonic Hair Dryer

If you haven’t yourself experienced the wind tunnel-like sensation of the Supersonic, then consider now your chance to snag one as an extra-special treat for you to gift and then immediately borrow. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Dyson has reimagined the bestselling Supersonic in a brand new, limited-edition hot pink hue with silver accents. Switching up the color isn’t new for the brand — this past holiday season brought us a crimson version, and gold, purple, and white colorways are part of the main collection. However, this vivid fuchsia has, as one Mariah Carey would say, has me feeling emotions.