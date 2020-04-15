Please Let 2020 Be The Year Lindsay Lohan Stars In Mean Girls 2

Lindsay Lohan’s triumphant return to music may have been slightly derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, but not to worry: We may still have a very exciting LiLo project to look forward to in the future, provided everyone else gets onboard. In a new interview, Lohan says she’s eager to step back into Cady Heron’s shoes for Mean Girls 2.
Lohan, who currently lives in Dubai, sat down with David Spade (remotely, of course) for his talk show Lights Out. She revealed that she’s thought a lot about the 2004 high school comedy over the years.
“I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time,” Lohan admitted to Spade in their interview. “To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and [director] Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”
Advertisement
Lohan stated that right now, the fate of Mean Girls 2 is “all in their hands.”
Lohan should probably know a small fact: Mean Girls 2 already happened. It was done as a standalone TV movie sequel for ABC Family and starred then Disney Channel actresses Meaghan Martin, Jennifer Stone, and Maiara Walsh. Tim Meadows also reprised his role, making him the only actor to return.
Currently, a stage version of Mean Girls, starring Girl Meets World alum Sabrina Carpenter, is on Broadway. (Broadway is currently shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.) A reboot of the movie is also on its way, with Fey back onboard. This version will be based on the Broadway show, and feature a new star as the teenage Cady...but hey, there’s no reason why Lohan couldn’t have a cameo, right?
If Mean Girls 2 (or would it be Mean Girls 3?) doesn’t happen, at least Lohan’s still getting back into acting. She recently starred in supernatural thriller Among the Shadows, her first film in six years following the Bret Easton Ellis-penned drama The Canyons in 2013. She’ll next appear in Cursed, opposite Mickey Rourke, she told Spade.
“That I’m excited to do,” Lohan shared. “I play a police officer and detective.”
Check out the rest of the interview below:
Advertisement