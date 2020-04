Center Stage Is Still The Best Goddamn Ballet Movie Of Our Time

Ironically, the secret to the film’s longevity has everything to do with critics’ main objection to it. There is no question Center Stage prioritizes dance over plot. For the most part — Saldana being the notable exception — the acting is wooden and cheesy. But the dancing? Tell me your eyes don’t burn when Jody — in spicy red pointe shoes following an inexplicable mid-number quick change — leads a chorus line of fouettes to Jamiroquai’s “Canned Heat.” Five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman’s choreography is exhilarating to watch — the illicit jazz class set to “Higher Ground”! — with the added thrill of knowing you’re witnessing the real deal. These are professional dancers (Saldana and Pratt aside, there are no stunt doubles among the lead cast) doing things with their bodies you wouldn’t think possible. You don’t have to be on the lookout for a misstep, or a bad cut. You can just sink in, and enjoy.