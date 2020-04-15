People Are Venmo-ing Tyler Cameron Money To Buy Hannah Brown An Engagement Ring

If you needed more evidence that people have a lot of free time on their hands during quarantine, look no further than Tyler Cameron's Venmo. The former Bachelorette contestant has pretty much dominated the quarantine news cycle thanks to his TikToks with Hannah Brown, to the point that many people are convinced the two rekindled their romance while isolated together in Florida. Tyler has stressed that the two are just friends, but that hasn't stopped fans from running with their own narrative, so much so that they're literally Venmo-ing Tyler money to buy Hannah an engagement ring.
Venmo has often been a hotspot for Bachelor Nation gossip after fans figured out the winner of Colton Underwood's season via the money-sharing app. Tyler's Venmo is public, and since he formed the Quarantine Crew on TikTok, fans have been sending him Venmos to thank him for the entertainment. In the past week or so, though — even though Hannah has departed Florida for Alabama — they've upped the ante, and are now trying to stir up engagement rumors by sending Tyler money for a ring.
"I know engagement rings are expensive so I thought I'd help you out for miss Hannah Brown," one generous fan wrote in the Venmo description.
"A little something to add to the ring fund," another wrote. "get her something sparkly."
We can't see exactly how much money the fans are sending, but let's hope Tyler is sending it straight to the charities that need it most right now. The reality star did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
I'd say he could genuinely be using it for an engagement fund, but he already shut down relationship rumors on a Zoom call captured on TikTok.
"The tea is we are friends," he said. "She's a good friend."
Plus, after being Bachelorette and winning Dancing With The Stars, Hannah can afford to buy her own ring, thank you very much.
