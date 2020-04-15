Story from Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Ready To Exchange A Role In His New Movie For Coronavirus Relief

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen.
Leonardo DiCaprio is spearheading a unique coronavirus relief effort, and he wants as many people as possible to get involved in the initiative. To spice up the deal, the actor is even throwing in a cool perk: a walk-on role on his next movie. 
DiCaprio launched the America's Food Fund initiative to make sure that families all over the country wouldn't go hungry amidst the current pandemic. In partnership with the All In Challenge, anyone who donates to the cause will automatically be entered into an incredible raffle that could give them the chance to work alongside DiCaprio and fellow Hollywood star Al Pacino.
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That’s why we’re asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?

"If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance," DiCaprio shared in an Instagram post detailing the opportunity. "We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere."
The actors are working together on the upcoming Martin Scorcese film Killers of the Flower Moon, an adaptation of the 2017 David Grann true crime book of the same name. The lucky winner of the All In Challenge would get to hang out with DiCaprio and Pacino on set, appear in the film, and even attend what is sure to be a star-studded premiere in 2021.
DiCaprio's challenge is open to everyone, including his fellow stars; he made sure to also tag Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, and Ellen DeGeneres in the caption. McConaughey accepted the challenge immediately, offering fans another opportunity to donate to the food scarcity initiative.
Donors to McConaughey's challenge will have the chance to attend a football game with the actor at his esteemed alma mater, The University of Texas at Austin, and kick it with him up close and personal on the field's sidelines.
All donations will go towards fighting food scarcity by providing fresh, nutritious food for people across the United States. The funds raised as part of the challenges will go to organizations likeMeals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic. Go to the CDC website for the latest information on symptoms, prevention, and other resources.
