At this point in self-isolation, we've accepted that the current state of our manicure is, quite literally, in our own hands. It's a technical challenge for many who want to keep their nails done — whether to avoid biting or just feel more polished in quarantine — but even harder if you first have to remove your gels or acrylics.
While there are tons of methods and products for making sure you remove your manicure without leaving your natural nails dry and brittle, many agree that being quarantined with someone — a sibling, partner, or roommate — can help make the at-home manicure experience much easier. Others might co-sign the opposite, but Alicia Keys definitely has thoughts.
Keys is currently in self-isolation, so she enlisted her husband Kasseem Dean — known professionally as Swizz Beatz — to help soak off her nail polish. The rapper and producer shared a glimpse into their home salon on Instagram — and it was hilarious.
In the clip, Dean carefully buffs away his wife's polish with a nail file. "You have to then use the wood stick," Keys tells him before he suggests something else. "You can use an X-Acto knife," he says. The hilarious comment prompted a quick "no" from Keys. "I don't think that's a good idea," she says.
"I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100%," Dean wrote in his Instagram caption. "FYI, I was joking." The cute moment prompted reactions from fellow celebs, including LaLa Anthony, who acknowledged that DIY nails aren't for the faint of heart. "The real battle 🤣the nail battle🤣❤️love y’all 🤣," she wrote.
The couple has yet to share the final result of their at-home nail job, but, presuming no X-Acto knives were involved, Keys' tips should still be in good shape. If you're in the same boat, these tips will help.
