Apple Just Dropped Its Most Affordable iPhone Yet — Here’s The Lowdown

At $399, it's the most inexpensive offering on Apple's lineup, even compared to the iPhone 8's current $449 price tag. Not to mention — it's the same price as the original SE from 2016. You can also get the new SE on a monthly plan of $9.54/month or for $229 with a trade-in of an older model . And considering its starting price is nearly $300 less than the iPhone 11's despite the two models sharing many of the same features, it's a pretty good deal. If you're new to iPhone, or you've been holding out for a more compact device with fewer frills and camera lenses, this one's for you. (As long as you can part with Face ID, and therefore, your Memoji capabilities.) You can preorder it starting Friday , and orders will begin shipping on April 24. Apple is also throwing in a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of a new iPhone SE.