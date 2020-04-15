8 Games From Your Childhood That You Can Play Online Right Now

In this virtual age, new video games come out every day. From Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Red Dead Redemption II, our screen time is often dominated by the latest console games. But remember those sweet, sweet days in the early 2000s when the best games in the world lived, for free, on the internet? Nothing will ever quite match the thrill of a rained-out recess gifting me twenty whole minutes of uninterrupted Neopets playtime. Remember trying to ford your oxen through the rivers of Oregon Trail or decorating your igloo on Club Penguin? It was truly an excellent time to be alive.
If you're suddenly feeling nostalgic, you'll be pleased to hear that I did the research and found all your favorite childhood games for you to play on the internet right now. Unfortunately for us all, I searched high and low for the Cadet Kelly obstacle course and couldn’t find it. You are missed everyday, giant mud pit and swinging rope over chicken wire (if you know, you really know).