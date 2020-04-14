What We’re Shopping From Ulta Beauty’s Spring Haul Sale

The stores may be closed, but major savings are still to be had at Ulta Beauty's Spring Haul event, which is going on now through April 18. Tons of top-selling products are being marked down up to half off for the entire duration, so whether you're looking to replenish your staple beauty items or try something new, now's the time to do it.
You'll find plenty of marked-down treasures across all categories, including hair care, nail products, skin care, and body. We're talking BOGO L'Oréal mascaras, lash serums, and even an under-$20 drugstore retinol serum to emerge from your quarantined state with bright, glowing skin. Keep clicking to see what other gems we're picking up from the sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.