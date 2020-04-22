It feels like April Fools was just yesterday, but the month is just about over. Time really does fly when you’re in self-isolation, doesn’t it?
Maybe you’re finally getting used to spending most of your free time in the house — the steady stream of brand new Netflix content probably helps. Almost as if the streaming giant knew what was ahead of us, Netflix has been bulking up its offerings to include original content and old favorites to keep its subscribers occupied.
April was a good month for Netflix fans — we were pulled into the Tiger King’s twisted web, fell in love with the sexy singles of Too Hot To Handle, and even got to explore the sandy beaches of the Outer Banks — but May has even more binge-worthy titles for viewers to stream. In addition to an impressive lineup of original shows and films, Netflix is pulling out all the stops next months, reaching into the vault to surface projects that you probably forgot even existed. There will be laughter, there will be sex, and there will be danger. Lots of danger.
Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in May.