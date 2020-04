I Lost My Tour, My Income & My Friend To Coronavirus. I Don’t Know What’s Next.

Right about now, I should be getting ready to head out on tour supporting singer/songwriter JD McPherson. A support tour like this is an opportunity to perform each night to a room full of potential new fans. Support tours help immensely in growing my audience, as well as making money. When I take my band out for a headlining tour, I have a lot of expenses — I pay the musicians in my band, regardless of what I make. Gas, hotels, and food all add up, while my pay from shows is often determined by how many tickets I sell and is not guaranteed. It’s an investment and a gamble. So opening for another well-established artist or band helps me offset the investment I make when I headline my own tours. The hope is also that those new fans will then come to my show the next time I come through town.