Netflix's new reality dating show Too Hot To Handle is a mix of TV shows you’ve seen before. It’s a little Love Island, a little Big Brother, a little Love Is Blind, and a little Seinfeld. The eight-episode series, which is now streaming in full, sends ten sexed-up singles to paradise. What they don’t realize is they’re about to enter a place where the magic isn’t going to happen. See, to win the $100,000 grand prize, these gorgeous guys and gals have to give up sex completely. That means no kissing, no masturbating, no hanky-panky of any kind for a full month — or it will cost them.
Advertisement
Let’s be honest, Too Hot To Handle feels a little too on the nose for this quarantine, but it might also scratch your nostalgia itch for classic sitcoms. The premise of Netflix’s latest reality series is not unlike the plot of Seinfeld’s season 4 episode, in which Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer bet they can become the master of their domains by resisting the urge to pleasure themselves. While that Must-See-TV foursome only wagered $150 each, the stakes are much higher on Too Hot To Handle: Every indiscretion will result in a deduction of the prize money. Each punishment fits the crime; the more you do it the more you lose.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, which is why we decided to do this R29 Binge Club a little differently. Instead of a straight recap, we'll be capturing all the dramatics via episode-by-episode superlatives. With each episode, these contestants will be judged, not for how well they keep their hands — and everything else — to themselves, but for those other things they do or do not do well in the absence of sex. Think of this like a high school yearbook in which the contestants on this island get shout outs for being the Most Likely To Become A Cruise Ship Director or having the Best Ben Affleck Impression.
Let’s be honest, this very horny show might give you flashbacks to your high school years when love and affection also seemed out of reach. While that might sound a wee bit depressing, we swear, for a good time, keep scrolling.
Advertisement
Episode 1: “Love, Sex or Money”
This show is a glorified meat market. You can look and not touch, but you’ll be forced to hear this narrator make a lot of sex puns. These poor clueless singles think they’re on this island for a hedonistic holiday, but in 12 hours will learn the only thing they’ll be doing on this vacation is abstaining. Only their conscience and an Alexa-type virtual guide named Lana will save them from making bad decisions — and losing lots of cash. The hope is they learn to stop having flings and start having meaningful relationships. Surely, being trapped in the No Bone Zone will help make that happen, right?
While we wait and see, how about a little less conversation and a little more getting to know these DTF contestants?
Chloe; Essex, UK: Twenty years old and “quite ditzy.” She’s addicted to dating and has a weakness for tattoos.
Sharron; New Jersey: A self-declared feminist who studied Women and Gender Studies in college, which he says is a “blueprint” on how to pick up women in the grocery store. He’s most proud of his penis, which he says is air freshener length. We’ll assume Glade.
Haley; Florida: A sorority girl who is into guys and girls who look like her: “blonde hair, big boobs, skinny.” She has a back tattoo in a different language, but she’s not sure which one.
Harry; Queensland, Australia: Accents make him melt like butter, which happens to be his favorite pick-up line. He DM’ed Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner with the line, “Hello, my little butter chicken.” He’s had no success with them, but swears other girls love it.
Advertisement
David; London, UK: This nice guy is always ready to apply sunscreen to beautiful women. Seriously, where is he keeping all those bottles? Isn’t really into the concept of shirts, but #LovesASexParty
Francesca; British Columbia, Canada: This Kardashian ringer knows how to find her light. She also has her own bend and snap, it’s a hair flip and eye contact — and it works every time.
Matthew; Colorado: A deep thinker who thinks about everything a lot like monogamy and spreading his seed to the women of the world. Everyone on the show thinks he looks like Jesus. Wears a beanie in the summer; that’s how committed he is to his swag.
Rhonda; Georgia: She would rate herself a 10 out of 10; especially proud of her butt. She wants a man with a job and tattoos.
Nicole; Cork, Ireland: A party girl and reformed Catholic school girl who is not interested in anything serious.
Kelz; London, UK: This “king of the jungle” loves The Lion King and has a lion tattoo.
Now that we know them a little better and know all about the hell that they’re about to enter, it’s time to start handing out episode 1 superlatives.
Most Mixed Metaphor: Rhonda, who said she’s a baby cheetah who is pulling guys into her web. Does that make her a cheeder?
Most Likely To Lick Something: Francesca, who wants to lick Harry, Kelz, and Harry’s body. Don’t count out Jesus (a.k.a deep thinking Matthew) either. She might need to say three Hail Marys after that.
Advertisement
Best Meghan Markle Impression: Chloe, who lets everyone know she “would ruin Harry.” Clearly, this Brit is a Kate in the streets, but a Meghan in the sheets.
Most Likely To Become A Cruise Ship Director: Sharron, who came to this island ready to lead a game night for these cooped up passengers.
Most Likely To Mansplain Online Mattresses To You: Harry, who seems a little too well versed in spring squeakiness, would probably love to tell you why he loves his Casper.
Most Likely To Fail Geography: Haley. Let’s hope before this is all over she knows where Australia is.
Most Likely To Overuse The Peach Emoji: David, who can’t stop referring to Rhonda’s derriere as a peach. Yeah, we got it.
Most Likely To Give Cheer’s Jerry A Run For His Money: Matthew, whose mat talk to Chloe (ie: “I like you in red. Keep going.” “You stand out.”) is Navarro College level.
Episode 2: “When Harry Met Francesca”
Everyone is freaking out now that they know they can’t do anything with all that pent-up sexual energy, which is why Sharron swears he’s becoming a born-again virgin. Cuddles and snuggles are legal, but the bigger the crime the bigger the fine. To try and keep their minds of all the sex they’re not having, Lana is filling up their days with dates and workshops, but also “grenades” (i.e. a private suite) that will make it hard for them to well, not get hard.
We’ve got a lot of rulebreakers on this “retreat,” as it is now being called, which sounds very Blumhouse Fantasy Island, but if you kiss, Lana will tell. By the end of the 36-minute episode they had lost $3,000 for their indiscretions, but had come up with inventive ways to skirt the rules. Seriously, Chloe and David’s no-touch strawberry smooch was very clever. Alliances are also forming, so watch out for those.
Advertisement
Let’s see who deserved a little love this episode since, you know, they’re not supposed to be getting it from anywhere else.
Most Likely To Leave THTH With A Catchphrase: Harry, who can’t stop calling people “naughty little possums.” Let’s assume the Aussie will be selling possum merch once this is all over.
Best Ben Affleck Impression: Kelz. He’s adding up the financial risks of the sex tariffs like he’s gearing up to star in The Accountant sequel. Ben better watch out!
Most Likely To Start A Cult: Matthew, who is already trying to get the others to follow his very Zen approach to this sex-free vacation, which includes flirting with Lana.
Best Follower Of The Girl Code: Haley, she had Francesa’s back in the Harry kiss fiasco – and was the only one. But, is it really out of the goodness of heart or coming from another part of her anatomy?
Most Attitude: Lana, who might be AI, but still shaded Chloe’s smarts by spelling out her name for her. Girl is not trifling.
Most Likely To Join The Triwizard Tournament: Francesa, who might be giving ten points to Gryffindor, but is definitely losing money for that kiss with Haley. She’s not yet a wizard, Harry.
Episode 3: “Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Hot”
Another $3,000 lost thanks to Francesca and Haley, who are sabotaging the retreat. They assume no one will know, but Lana is always watching. Still, they’re determined to keep it a secret, which leads to a lot of infighting at the counsel. But, also some realness from Sharron who opens up to Rhonda about having his heart broken. Unfortunately, he’s not ready to break those walls down yet.
Advertisement
However, this island is ready for another single: Bryce from Los Angeles, who is living that #boatlife and having sex every damn day. Oh, is this piano man in for a surprise.
This is a story with no happy endings so let’s find some happiness where we can.
Most Likely To Live Life By Her Horoscope: Chloe. She’s really into checking the vibes of the island. We wouldn’t be surprised if she keeps her astrologist on speed dial. Wonder what her birth chart says about David?
Most Likely To Get Stuck In The Friend Zone: David, poor David, who gets the old “it’s not you, it’s me” from Chloe.
Most Likely To Star In A Fifty Shades Remake: Matthew. We get it Jesus, you’re very into bondage, like so much so you might as well start calling yourself Christian Grey.
Most Likely To Try Tantric Sex: Sharron, who two episodes in says it’s the longest he’s ever gone without sex, but he’s into it. Perhaps, he’d like to take it even slower with this ancient Hindu practice?
The Next Meryl Streep: Haley, whose fire pit performance is Oscar-worthy. She points fingers at Sharron who folds under pressure before walking away from the situation all together. Suspicious? Maybe, but a good actress lives for the drama.
Most Likely To Narc: Lana. Ask and she will answer, which is a new wrinkle in this game.
Most Likely To Attend The Catalina Wine Mixer: Bryce, who already has a boat, but maybe is in the market for a helicopter?
Advertisement
More episodes to come. Check back on April 19 for the full season recap.
Related Content:
Advertisement