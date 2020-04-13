The Dune World Looks Very Similar To Our Reality In First Timothée Chalamet Photo

With The French Dispatch postponed until October, we're shifting our Timothée Chalamet radars to Dune. The sci-fi story is still slated to hit theaters this December, but Warner Bros has dropped a breadcrumb to keep us hooked during these long, quarantine days in the form of the first picture from the future blockbuster. In a Vanity Fair exclusive, Chalamet is first seen as his character Paul Atreides, walking on a cloudy, desolate beach with notes of Game Of Thrones.
Advertisement
The 1965 novel by Frank Herbert tells a story set in the far future when families don't control kingdoms, but planets. Chalamet's Paul has just taken control of the planet Arrakis. It's somewhat of a wasteland except for its production of "melange," a coveted drug that enhances people's minds. That makes ownership of the planet both a blessing and a curse as the families must navigate the politics of this outer-spacial world.
“The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s journey of sorts,” Chalamet told Vanity Fair. “He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.”
The film, directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve, also stars Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgard, and Dave Bautista.
Consider this photo a reminder that you have plenty of time to read the very, very long original text.
Advertisement