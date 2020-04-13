Six people were shot at a party in California on Saturday, which police officials noted was being held despite the state’s stay-at-home order currently being in place.
According to a local KGET report, the party held some 400 to 500 people, though police have not yet confirmed this number to Refinery29. The gathering, which was held at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, just north of Los Angeles, included five adults and one juvenile. Four women, one man, and one juvenile girl suffered injuries from multiple gunshots.
As of Monday, the same local station reported that at least one partygoer fired back at the suspects. Police officials arrived at the scene of the shooting at 12:26 a.m. on Saturday morning before victims were taken to a local hospital. The suspects were described as four Black men driving a white sedan, and police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
The victims, according to a statement released by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, were treated for non-life threatening injuries. While no arrests have been made in the days since, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at either their office phone number or their Secret Witness Line for anonymity.
The party and the shootings come in the middle of California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order, which he issued on March 19 to combat the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the United States and the world. It is unclear what the purpose of the gathering was, or why it took place despite standard social distancing and self-quarantining guidelines have been enacted throughout the U.S.
In California specifically, non-essentials workers in the state are encouraged to remain at home and only leave to complete business at essential business, i.e. obtaining prescriptions at the pharmacy or licensed cannabis retailer or shopping at a grocery store.
There have been over 558,000 cases and over 22,000 deaths since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, and states are taking measures to stop the spread as much as possible — including the banning of all public gatherings, even religious ones. The coronavirus death toll in California currently sits at 676 as of April 13. Gov. Newsom has ordered the stay-at-home order remain in place until May 15, which extended the original mandate that was expected to end on April 19.
Refinery29 has reached out to the Sheriff's office in Bakersfield. We will update this story as we know more.
