Uh Oh, Is Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan’s Rumored Quarantine Romance Over?

A little over two weeks after Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were spotted together in Chicago, it looks like the pilot has spread his wings. The pair were quarantining together, making TikTok videos, and refusing to answer whether or not they had rekindled their Bachelor romance, but now Peter's Instagram Story from Sunday shows him taking a plane and traveling through an empty airport terminal. That, combined with Kelley's Instagram Story of her taking a drive around Chicago, suggests that they're no longer hunkered down together. Is this the end of those romance rumors as well?
Peter and Kelley never actually answered whether or not they were more than friends during their quarantine reunion, only that they were not dating.
"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely," he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files. "We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course."
“Hi Lexi! Hey, I heard that you’re an attorney as well,” she says in the video, putting her arms around Peter. “And it looks like great minds think alike. And to be honest I think both you and I should sue him for not choosing me!”
If I had to guess, this trip isn't bad news for the couple. Instead, Peter is likely returning to his parents after two weeks of quarantining. You know Barb wouldn't let him stay away for too long.
