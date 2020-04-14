This Sale Makes A Case For Online (Fashion) Shopping In The COVID-19 Era

So there really is no perfect way of navigating this crisis, and no one knows how retail will (or won't) evolve in the coming months. What we do know is that beyond adjusting quickly with each unexpected twist and turn the virus tosses in the path to life post-COVID-19, companies can't lose touch with how their customers are reacting to these changes. First and foremost, we care about the health and wellbeing of our families, friends, and neighbors. We also have our own finances to worry about. But, as members of the fashion community, we still recognize the way small business owners have shaped the creative core of retail, forming a passionate heart that pumps beauty and authenticity into the industry. Cara Cara's sale is a step towards keeping that passion alive.