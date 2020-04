This Sale Makes A Case For Online (Fashion) Shopping In The COVID-19 Era

There are lots of things we’ve been asking ourselves in the throes of this global health crisis , including (but not limited to): WTF is Dalgona coffee ? Are these allergies or is it COVID-19? Watch the show or read the book ? One particular question that resurfaces with each new SALE! email screaming its way into our inboxes is whether or not it's ok to indulge in some good old retail therapy during a time like this. We don't mean turning to the internet for ordering essentials like groceries and non-medical face masks . We’re talking about the moral dilemma of delighting in the vibrantly hued goodness of a new dress (with a cool $50 knocked off its price tag!) that promises a stylish summer on the other side of all this. Before you go clicking over to buy or delete that bargain dress that's been idling in a virtual cart, we have a different kind of sale for you to consider from one small business owner with a BIG idea to help her struggling community facing the long-term economic damage of coronavirus.