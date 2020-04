Shailene Woodley’s Latest Role Convinced Her She Wants To Be Single For Awhile

Shailene Woodley has been doing a lot of thinking about what she wants in life. She may be currently self-isolating at home , but it was her role in her most recent film, Endings, Beginnings, that made her question the role dating plays in her life. Now, Woodley has come to the conclusion that she feels no pressure to jump into a relationship for the foreseeable future, and that’s not just because no one can leave the house.