From Kylie Jenner’s Bunny Costume To Busy Phillips & A Possum, Celebs Are Doing Easter In Quarantine
The Easter Bunny might be sheltering in place this year, but that hasn’t kept celebrities from finding quarantine-friendly ways to celebrate the spring holiday. Easter egg hunts, colorful baked goods, and countless pairs of bunny ears can be found dotting your favorite celebrities’ Instagrams. While many had to get a little creative when it came to finding eggs (and not just in the egg hunt), everyone is doing their best to celebrate and think of it and the symbolism of new beginnings.
Depending on where you’re located, most people in the United States have been quarantined for at least a month at this point, meaning that despite President Donald Trump’s initial announcements that he would like to have everything back open by Easter, we are all sheltering in place and trying to be festive at home. What better way to get some Easter inspiration than to scroll through Instagram?
This year, the theme of Easter seems to be tie-dye, maybe having eggs at home, and unexpected animal stand-ins for the Easter bunny. Whether you are celebrating or not, watching celebrities get festive in quarantine is undoubtedly entertaining.
