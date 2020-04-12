Fans Are Convinced Selena Gomez Dropped Easter Eggs About Her Exes In The “Boyfriend” Video

To find your boyfriend, you have to kiss a lot of frogs — at least that's what Selena Gomez’s fans think after watching the music video for her single “Boyfriend.”
The Bachelor-esque video with a fairytale twist finds Gomez going on a series of dates while singing about wanting a boyfriend. On these dates she brings along a bottle of magic potion. Upon realizing the potential suitors are total duds, she turns them into frogs and keeps them in a cage in her car as she moves on to the next.
Naturally, fans were on high alert for any Easter eggs relating to Gomez’s exes, and quickly found them. The most obvious? A nod towards The Weeknd. In the video for his 2019 single “Heartless,” The Weeknd drives around in a convertible and licks a frog similar to what Gomez does around the 16-second part.
When you read that it sounds pretty meh, but seeing the frames from both his and Gomez’s videos side by side heightens the probability of this being more just a coincidence.
The alleged reference to Justin Bieber, Gomez’s other ex, isn’t as obvious, and if you blink you’ll definitely miss it. It happens at about 2:07 minutes into the video, when Gomez reaches into her glove compartment to retrieve a vial of potion. Beside the vial is a wad of cash and what appears to be a small ring box.
What’s that got to do with Bieber? He was rumored to have proposed to Gomez twice before their breakup and her song “Ring” is thought to confirm this.
Gomez will likely never confirm either of these Easter eggs, as she seems firmly committed to moving forward — with or without a boyfriend.
Ahead of the song’s release, Gomez wrote, "It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy."
