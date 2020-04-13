If You Can Follow Bachelor In Paradise, You Can Follow Listen To Your Heart

The Bachelor just added another series to its repertoire. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart takes single musicians and puts them all together in a mansion as they try to find a partner for on stage and off. The new show premieres on April 13 with a brand new cast of contestants. Unlike on previous spinoff shows like Bachelor Pad and Bachelor in Paradise, there are no former Bachelor Nation members competing this time around. The way Listen to Your Heart works is a little different.
Listen To Your Heart Rules Follow Bachelor In Paradise
There are 23 total Listen to Your Heart contestants, but only 20 enter the show for the first episode. With eight women and 12 men, the women hold the power the first week and get to hand out roses at the rose ceremony, while a couple of the men get the date cards to try to secure lasting love connections. This is a lot like how Bachelor in Paradise operates, so presumably the power will switch each week and new contestants will enter the competition as the show goes along like on BiP.
How Do Listen To Your Heart Contestants Get Eliminated?
If a contestant doesn't get a rose at the rose ceremony, they will be sent home. But an ABC press release also says that couples' chemistry will be put to the test via music-themed challenges that will also result in some eliminations. "The couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing," the release says.
How Many Episodes Are In Listen To Your Heart Season 1?
The show is six episodes long, running from April 13 to May 18. It's in The Bachelor time slot, airing at 8 p.m. ET every Monday on ABC for two hours. It's, again, pretty similar to Paradise in that way.
Is There A Listen To Your Heart Winner?
It seems like the show will borrow from Bachelor Winter Games, in which the goal was to endure challenges and be the last couple standing. Unlike on Bachelor Pad, there was no cash prize on Winter Games — just bragging rights and some golden roses. But the real prize was the (admittedly short-lived) love that Winter Games couples found along the way, which seems to also be the ultimate goal of Listen to Your Heart.
"Yes, there is a musical element to this. But early on we learned from Bachelor, Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, and even Paradise that the foundation has to be relationships and it has to be about love and finding that," host Chris Harrison told R29. "It really is always about that love" and "the chemistry and about that dream of finding it all, not just a musical career."
Do Couples Get Engaged On Listen To Your Heart?
Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that there's a possibility that a couple — or more than one couple — could get engaged at the end of all this. "There's always the hope and the promise of love, and if love is strong enough, it would be a proposal," he said "Some, maybe multiple couples, would ride off into the sunset. I mean, it's happened in Paradise." He added, "The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love."
So, while we wait to find out whether or not Paradise can even happen this year, at least we have this new experiment.
