Every Bachelor Nation All-Star You Can Expect To See On Listen To Your Heart

Rest easy, Bachelor fans. Although the cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is made up of all new people, there are still going to be some Bachelor Nation cameos throughout the season.
Unlike Bachelor Pad or Bachelor in Paradise, which bring back past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, Listen to Your Heart went in a whole new direction, pretty much by definition. It's a show featuring all musicians who are hoping to find love and fame along the way (or the other way around), so unless producers planned to clone Jed Wyatt, they had to look outside Bachelor Nation.
Advertisement
In addition to standard dates, there will also be judged performances where budding couples will test out their chemistry as musicians and potential partners in front of a panel of experts. Some of the judges are experts in music (like Kesha, Jewel, Jason Mraz, and Rita Wilson), and others are experts in finding love on national television. Enter Bachelor Nation alums.
According to a press release, the all-stars will arrive as couples, so JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick will all make appearances on Listen to Your Heart. Probably because they represent some of the franchise's biggest success stories. JoJo and Jordan beat the doubters and are still engaged four years after The Bachelorette with a wedding in the works. Rachel and Bryan got married in 2019. Arie and Lauren married in early 2019 and recently had a baby girl. And although Kaitlyn and her Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth didn't work out, she found love within the franchise dating pool again with former Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick.
Host Chris Harrison told Refinery29 that having Bachelor Nation couples on the judging panel was very important. "We want it to be about the chemistry and about that dream of finding it all, not just a musical career," Harrison said. The Bachelor alums are there "to really hone in on, do you have that chemistry? Do you have what it takes to make it?"
Advertisement
Naturally though, the music guest judges will have their own opinions regarding romantic chemistry, too. "Having Kesha look at you saying, 'Are you guys really in love?' Yeah, that's a lot," Harrison added.
These Listen to Your Heart contestants may be new to Bachelor Nation, but bringing them face to face with the most beloved couples from the franchise is a quick way to welcome them in. And who knows? Maybe some of these singers will even be on Bachelor in Paradise one day.
Related Content:
Advertisement