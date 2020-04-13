There's no shortage of musical talent shows on TV. The Voice, The Masked Singer, and American Idol all spotlight singers in one way or another, but NBC's Songland sets itself apart by focusing on songwriters, the people behind all of those hit songs that top the Billboard charts. Season 2 of NBC's hit show returns Monday, April 13, and the show's three judges are ready to help aspiring songwriters achieve their dreams once more. All of the Songland season 1 judges are returning for another round, and that means Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally will waste no time as they prepare to hone the skills of the next generation of songwriters.
Songland's trio of experts each have a unique skill set that they bring to the table as judges and mentors. These songwriters are certified hitmakers, and they've already proven that they know how to spot rising talent and pair them with the right artists to create songs people will love. In the first season alone, seven of the songs from the show went on to hit number one on iTunes, including The Jonas Brothers' "Greenlight."
As the judges prepare for another intense year of helping up-and-coming songwriters craft their first hits, it's time to get to know Tedder, Dean, and McAnally a little bit better.