SNL Is Coming Back — & It’s Going To Look Totally Different

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus further, television and film sets around the country have halted production indefinitely. Though the safest measure in the face of a pandemic, the decision to stop filming has caused many shows to end their seasons early and push back the release of projects that have yet to air. Fortunately, many series are taking the initiative to get their work out to the public, choosing to continue production remotely.
Popular sketch series Saturday Night Live is among the shows that have decided to take matters into their own hands. A brand new episode is set to air on NBC, but it won’t be filmed within the 30 Rock studio. Instead, the show’s executives are overseeing efforts to produce the show in a way that respects the government’s social distancing mandates.
The episode will be host-less and without a special musical guest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, SNL’s special at-home episode will feature the newsy "Weekend Update" segment (anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che) as well as appearances from the regular cast members.
In their respective homes, the SNL team is doing their best to adjust to their new working environment. Just like you and I, the writers and comedians are logging into Zoom to hold team meetings about the show's future.
The at-home episode of SNL will air on NBC this Saturday, April 11. It will be a far cry from anything that we've ever seen before, but the show must go on.
