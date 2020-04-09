ICYMI, the sex toy industry has been blessing us with sales and free vibes galore as we ride out this storm in quarantine. Well, even as round-the-clock news updates About COVID-19 continue to keep us on high alert, somethings that are easing some of that extra anxiety is the major savings on all your favorite sex toy brands.
As an exclusive treat for Refinery29 readers, Ella Paradis has created two cash-saving bundles that you'll only be able to find here. The first is a buy one, get one free set with two of their top-rated sex toys. With this exclusive bundle, you can buy the Better Love Rabbit Lily G-spot Vibrator (which is $40) and get Ella's Battery Operated Boyfriend for free. (As in, $0!)
The second major deal you won't want to miss out on is a limited edition spring-season sex toy bundle, which retails for $50. It'll include the aforementioned Rabbit Lily, plus the tiny-but-mighty Ruby Finger Vibe and a set of sexy tarot cards for some fortune-telling fun.
Last thing to note: If these bundles aren't getting you all hot and bothered, Ella Paradis is also offering up to 50% off sale items, plus free shipping with promo code EGGHUNT. Other ongoing promos include a $5 gift card with any $100+ order, and a free 100mL bottle of Pjur Lube when you shop the bestselling We-Vibe Verge or Touch vibrators. After all, nothing's sexier than some serious savings, amirite?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
