Why Women Are Being Disproportionately Impacted By Coronavirus Job Losses

In terms of overall unemployment, just today, the U.S. Department of Labor reported another 6.6 million new insurance claims — which means that over 16 million people have filed for unemployment in the past three weeks, or over 10% of the entire U.S. workforce. (These new claims are not yet reflected in the BLS report, which was released on April 3rd.) It’s unclear whether a gender imbalance in job loss will persist in the coming months, but given that the industries that continue to be hit hardest by the pandemic are dominated by women, there’s reason to believe the pattern could continue.