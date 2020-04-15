"You never know what to expect when I’m expecting" is Teddi Mellencamp's tagline for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it's a damn good one. The third-year Housewife was pregnant throughout the filming of the season, and now, she's the mom of a two-month-old. Teddi had her baby in February, and while we have plenty of updates on her life as a mom of three, it remains to be seen what unexpected moves Teddi is teasing for the season.
Teddi first announced her pregnancy in September 2019, and told Us Weekly that it was a total surprise after she used IVF for her pregnancies with her son, Cruz, and daughter, Slate. "It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything!" she said. "I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise."
Teddi welcomed her daughter, who she and husband Edwin Arroyave named Dove, on February 25, 2020. Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote alongside a photo of herself, Edwin, and the newborn, "Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you."
Teddi was not initially excited to film RHOBH while pregnant, but it sounds like it worked out pretty well for her. "I’m surprised I could film a season of Real Housewives pregnant," she told Entertainment Tonight in February. "But you know what the good thing about it is, I'm not drinking so I do not forget a crumb. I can remember every little detail." That's an invaluable perspective to have on Real Housewives; Teddi noted that her fellow Housewives came to her throughout the season to verify information.
In fact, in an interview with Bravo, not long after she announced she was pregnant, Teddi talked about how it had been her easiest pregnancy at that point and figured she had the show to thank. "I think it's because these women keep me so busy on my toes. Haven’t had the chance to complain."
This season does look particularly dramatic, with much of the conflict centered around Denise Richards. Still, there are a couple Teddi moments sprinkled throughout the RHOBH season 10 trailer, too. At one point, Dorit Kemsley says, "Judgy wudgy was a pregnant woman." At another, new Friend of the Housewives Sutton Stracke calls Teddi "boring." There's also a moment in which Lisa Rinna cops an attitude with Teddi, saying, "What else should I do, Teddi?"
But, as Housewives goes, those are far from the worst things that could be thrown at her. Teddi has a reputation for inserting herself in the other women's business when it doesn't directly concern her. (As you should on a reality show, to be fair.) And it looks like that continues this season. After last season's neverending puppygate, Teddi could probably use a break from the drama, but pregnant or not she's staying in the mix.
